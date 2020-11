RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Chilly mornings and mild afternoons are in the forecast through the weekend. Expect some high clouds Sunday into Monday, as a system brushes by to the north. A similar storm will bring a Thanksgiving Day cool-down, but both systems are likely to track far enough north and east to keep showers out of the forecast. -Jeff