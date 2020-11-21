Advertisement

Salvation Army hosts annual Operation Turkey Drop fundraiser for the hungry

The Salvation Army(Ashley Boles)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:26 PM PST|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We may be in the middle of a pandemic, but Northern Nevadans are making sure everyone has a warm meal this holiday season.

“People are very grateful for the help.”

Maj. Darren Trimmer, Washoe COunty Coordinator, The Salvation Army

Since 1986, The Salvation Army has been collecting turkeys and other non-perishable food items for those who struggle to put a hot meal on their table during the most wonderful time of the year.

“We’re still helping people and we can’t do that without the help of the community,” Maj. Darren Trimmer, Washoe County Coordinator with the Salvation Army said.

Items donated will be given to families who signed up for the nonprofit’s Angel Tree program. Trimmer says Operation Turkey Drop really brings out the best in people, even during a global health crisis, adding, “One lady came today and said there are turkeys on sale I’m going to go get more.”

The organization is offering both in-person and online options this year for people to donate however they are most comfortable.

“Every year is different, but it doesn’t change to know that we’re able to help people in need at their time of need,” Trimmer said.

Lisa Ramon lives in Sparks and stopped by the Salvation Army in Reno to donate money for the fundraiser. She said, “Give what they can because we are all blessed with our own homes, there’s a lot of people that don’t have a home or a warm coat to wear, and the salvation army always helps out.”

2020 has been difficult, but it’s up to everyone to continue giving back and spreading love this holiday season.

Angel Tree families will receive these donations between December 16-20.

If you missed out on the Turkey Drop event, you can still give monetarily to the local Salvation Army online.

