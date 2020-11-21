Reminder to properly dispose of hot ashes

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is reminding the community to properly dispose of ashes to avoid a fire hazard. As temperatures drop in the region, more people will be inclined to use fireplaces and heating stoves. Heating equipment and improper ash disposal are leading causes of home fires during the fall and winter months, according to NLTFPD.

The agency is providing the following tips to ensure people are staying safe this winter:

Have heating equipment, chimney and stove inspected and cleaned by a certified chimney sweep every fall just before heating season.

Allow ashes to COOL before disposing of them. Four days or 96 hours is the minimum recommended cooling period for ashes.

Place completely cooled ashes in a covered metal container. Keep the container at least 10 feet away from the home and other buildings. They should NEVER be disposed of in a plastic garbage box or can, a cardboard box, or paper grocery bag. Never use a vacuum cleaner to pick up ashes.

The metal container should be placed away from anything flammable. It should not be placed next to a firewood pile, up against or in the garage, on or under a wood deck, or under a porch.

After sitting for a week in the metal container, check them again to be sure that they are cool. If so, the ashes are then safe to dispose of in your trash.

As a safety precaution keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from a fireplace, wood stove, or any other heating appliance, and create a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires. It is important to make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying, and never leave a fire unattended, particularly when children are present.

To obtain a free ash can, residents in the Lake Tahoe area may fill out an application, available at the Fire District Administration Office, 866 Oriole Way, Incline Village. You are asked to call 775-831-0351, ext. 0 prior to your visit as the office is closed to the pubic during the COVID-19 pandemic.

