Advertisement

Police warn there is a 12-hour wait at one of Colorado’s new In-N-Out locations on Friday

Police in Colorado were warning people about traffic issues caused by a line for In-N-Out. ...
Police in Colorado were warning people about traffic issues caused by a line for In-N-Out. 11/20/20.(Aurora PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:33 PM PST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Is a hamburger really worth a 12-hour wait?

Apparently people in Aurora are willing to sacrifice half of a day in order to get their hands on a Double-Double. Two In-N-Out locations opened in Colorado on Friday, one in Colorado Springs and one in Aurora. 11 News viewers are reporting wait times up to four hours at the Colorado Springs location. Aurora Police are warning the wait is nearly triple that in their city, and it is starting to cause traffic problems.

Friday marked the opening day for both locations, the only open In-N-Out restaurants in the Centennial State.

Police added the fast food restaurant would be closed in Aurora before drivers even have a chance to order if they got in line after 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder
Police: Shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Elko a “tragic accident”
Stolen guns
Stolen firearms, methamphetamine found at Dayton home
Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire evacuations lifted Sunday

Latest News

Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire evacuations lifted Sunday
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada death toll from COVD-19 surpasses 2,000
Family loses home in Mountain View Fire
Family Loses Home in Mountain View Fire
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
Midtown holiday tree lighting
Midtown holiday tree lighting