Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy

A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas. As the coronavirus surges to record levels in Nevada, the governor has implored residents to stay home. But Democrat Steve Sisolak has also encouraged out-of-state visitors, the lifeblood of Nevada's limping economy, to come to his state and spend money in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By SAM METZ and MICHELLE L. PRICE
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:47 AM PST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - As the coronavirus surges to record levels in Nevada, the governor has implored residents to stay home.

But Democrat Steve Sisolak has also encouraged out-of-state visitors, the lifeblood of Nevada’s limping economy, to come to his state and spend money in Las Vegas.

The pandemic has put officials in this tourism-dependent place in a double-bind: trying to protect the economy while keeping people safe.

With the state seeing a record number of new cases, Sisolak said he’s on the brink of imposing new restrictions, but he’s walking a tightrope. 

