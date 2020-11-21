Nevada death toll from COVD-19 surpasses 2,000

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Nevada on Saturday reported 29 more COVID-19-related deaths for the second straight day, taking the coronavirus outbreak’s death toll in the state past 2,000.

The state also reported 2,019 additional coronavirus cases, increasing the statewide total to 131,733 cases. There have been 2,011 deaths in Nevada.

Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 testing positivity all continued to rise in Nevada over the past two weeks. That’s according to data from The COVID Tracking Project and Johns Hopkins University analyzed by The Associated Press.

