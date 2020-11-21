Midtown holiday tree lighting and charity drive

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A special Midtown event organized by business owners was held Friday, November 20 to help keep children warm this winter.

A crowd gathered near the corner of Virginia Street and Mount Rose Street for the holiday tree lighting and socks and jackets drive.

People filled several large boxes full of jackets and socks as they visited businesses, enjoyed free coco, and food.

“The drive overfloweth. We just had to actually get some more boxes. We have a lot of people coming by bringing a lot of jackets and socks and I’m super, super grateful for that,” said event organizer, Jenes Carter.

A total of 11 boxes were filled.

The clothing with go to The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows and Mater Academy of Northern Nevada.

Midtown business leaders say they’ll host a similar tree lighting ceremony next year around this same time.

