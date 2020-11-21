Local officials approve Nevada Cares Homeless Campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employees are losing their jobs, families are struggling to afford rent, many of them getting evicted and ending up with nowhere to go. Northern Nevada is taking action to help our growing homeless population.

Elected officials from Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County approved the purchase of the Governor’s Bowl and a nearby property to help serve thousands facing homelessness.

Ed Lawson, Sparks Mayor said the sprung-up structure will be complete in two months to provide more beds and escape from the cold.

“it’s all about compassion, we have to do this,” Mayor Lawson said. “There are some people that want to be out on the street, but there is a large part of them that don’t want to be and we need to help them.”

In the plans developed by the City of Reno, there is a nearly 46,000 sq. ft shelter. During the pandemic Mayor Lawson said this should be able to fit up to 400 beds. Hillary Schieve, Reno Mayor said the focus is to provide resources for mental health, addictive behaviors, and other critical needs.

“If we are not providing the services that are causing the root cause of homelessness, that is where we are breaking down in the system,” said Mayor Schieve.

Volunteers of America said this will help our community move forward, the agency is limited to nearly 300 beds, falling short on the demand. Mayor Schieve said this new campus will benefit us all.

“It saves millions of dollars in a community when you do that, keeping them out of jails which taxpayers pay for and keeping them out of the ER’s,” explained Schieve.

A regional effort that is taking a step in the right direction to help bring an end to one of Northern Nevada’s largest issues.

