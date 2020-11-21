Family loses home in Mountain View Fire

WALKER, Calif. (KOLO) - When the Mountain View Fire burned more than 20,000 acres in Walker, Calif., near Topaz Lake, the flames rushed down the mountain and taking everything in its way.

Karen and Brett Paulson arrived at their home for the first time after the fire on Friday, Nov. 20 to find nothing but ashes.

’'It’s really indescribable, it catches you off guard is an understatement, an overwhelming understatement,” Karen Paulson said.

A coffee cup that Karen purchased from Israel was one of the few things they salvaged. A lifetime’s worth of memorabilia and family pictures were gone..

“Overwhelmed with the loss and fear,” Paulson said. “It is really about the fear, like I will never get it again, I’ll never remember who that was and all those joys and the memories. God has a bigger plan and it is going to come through.”

The Paulson’s home is now completely unrecognizable, they said one thing that was extremely shocking was to find out how hot these flames could get to the point where their steel patio furniture was completely bent and destroyed.

“When I look to the right to see our house, you look and there is a building missing, it is as if someone moved our house,” said Paulson.

The Paulsons found light during this dark situation. They said their community is filled with outpouring support. The owner of Topaz Lodge stepped up for those like the Paulsons who were displaced.

“Eighty rooms I think the first night he said, wouldn’t take a penny for that,” Paulson said. “it is really amazing to see, there is so much good in our community.”

The Paulsons take this tragedy as an opportunity to remind everyone that wildfire season never takes a day off and what happened to them can happen to anyone.

