Advertisement

Experts, California residents question curfew effectiveness

Curfew set in Hertford
Curfew set in Hertford(MGN)
By Don Thompson
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:24 PM PST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California on Saturday will join other states and nations in trying a partial overnight curfew in the latest desperate attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

But experts say its effect may be more symbolic than real and many law enforcement agencies are refusing to enforce it at all.

What officials are calling a limited stay-at-home order is aimed at discouraging late-night gatherings where people are more likely to let down their guard.

The restrictions are less intrusive than California’s first-in-the-nation lockdown in March. But lax enforcement, lack of uniformity across counties and the limited nature led experts to question its effectiveness. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder
Police: Shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Elko a “tragic accident”
Stolen guns
Stolen firearms, methamphetamine found at Dayton home
Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire evacuations lifted Sunday

Latest News

State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada death toll from COVD-19 surpasses 2,000
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
MGN
Quad-County COVID-19 Updates: 3 deaths, 34 new cases
COVID-19 infections graphic
Nevada signs $10 million contract to improve COVID testing in prisons, vet homes
Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada