Experts, California residents question curfew effectiveness

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California on Saturday will join other states and nations in trying a partial overnight curfew in the latest desperate attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus cases.

But experts say its effect may be more symbolic than real and many law enforcement agencies are refusing to enforce it at all.

What officials are calling a limited stay-at-home order is aimed at discouraging late-night gatherings where people are more likely to let down their guard.

The restrictions are less intrusive than California’s first-in-the-nation lockdown in March. But lax enforcement, lack of uniformity across counties and the limited nature led experts to question its effectiveness.

