Clark County School District may cut jobs amid online learning

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The largest school district in Nevada says about 1,500 employees could lose their jobs if students do not return to in-person instruction this school year.

The Clark County School District Board of Trustees requested a staffing report to determine the potential effects of remaining in a distance learning model throughout the academic year.

No decision on that has been made yet. Chief Financial Officer Jason Goudie said the cuts would apply to about 1,480 positions, including 700 custodians, 650 bus drivers, 100 transportation support employees and 30 school police officers.

The district said it would continue to evaluate all positions and make recommendations if necessary.

