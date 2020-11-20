Unlicensed contractors could solicit business in Pinehaven burn area

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Board of Contractors has a warning for homeowners impacted by the Pinehaven Fire earlier this week: Be aware. After disasters like this strike, unscrupulous and non-licensed builders and contractors will target homeowners desperate to get their lives back together.

If you are wondering what type of person takes advantage of someone during their lowest time, Jeff Gore gives us a thumbnail sketch.

“Their mind frame is they know they can make a quick buck,” says Jeff Gore, Investigations Supervisor with the Nevada State Contractors Board. “They know there is heartache and pain. Homeowners anxious to be back in their homes. And restore some semblance of normalcy to their house. And they will often offer quick fixes, cheap fixes, things like that,” he says.

Gore says it is not unusual for homeowners whose dreams and savings have literally gone up in flames to receive an unsolicited visit from someone who says they can make it all better.

Inspections and repair work which can be done with pennies on the dollar. They’ll want money up front and in cash of course.

“Demand 50 to 100 percent up front and tell you ‘I can turn you in three weeks.’ You know if it sounds too good to be true it probably is,” says Gore.

Gore says there are plenty of red flags. Don’t be taken. He says it’s going to take a lot of time to rebuild and rebuild right. It’s bad enough a fire destroys a home, but it could happen again with shoddy workmanship.

“You could have another fire. If you miss wire those things, you don’t know what you are doing, that is definitely a life safety issue,” says Gore.

For more information on licensed contractors in Nevada go to: http://www.nvcontractorsboard.com/.

Or call 775-850-7812.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.