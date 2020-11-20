Advertisement

Unlicensed contractors could solicit business in Pinehaven burn area

By Terri Russell
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:10 PM PST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Board of Contractors has a warning for homeowners impacted by the Pinehaven Fire earlier this week: Be aware. After disasters like this strike, unscrupulous and non-licensed builders and contractors will target homeowners desperate to get their lives back together.

If you are wondering what type of person takes advantage of someone during their lowest time, Jeff Gore gives us a thumbnail sketch.

“Their mind frame is they know they can make a quick buck,” says Jeff Gore, Investigations Supervisor with the Nevada State Contractors Board. “They know there is heartache and pain. Homeowners anxious to be back in their homes. And restore some semblance of normalcy to their house. And they will often offer quick fixes, cheap fixes, things like that,” he says.

Gore says it is not unusual for homeowners whose dreams and savings have literally gone up in flames to receive an unsolicited visit from someone who says they can make it all better.

Inspections and repair work which can be done with pennies on the dollar. They’ll want money up front and in cash of course.

“Demand 50 to 100 percent up front and tell you ‘I can turn you in three weeks.’ You know if it sounds too good to be true it probably is,” says Gore.

Gore says there are plenty of red flags. Don’t be taken. He says it’s going to take a lot of time to rebuild and rebuild right. It’s bad enough a fire destroys a home, but it could happen again with shoddy workmanship.

“You could have another fire. If you miss wire those things, you don’t know what you are doing, that is definitely a life safety issue,” says Gore.

For more information on licensed contractors in Nevada go to: http://www.nvcontractorsboard.com/.

Or call 775-850-7812.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder
Police: Shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Elko a “tragic accident”
Stolen guns
Stolen firearms, methamphetamine found at Dayton home
Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire evacuations lifted Sunday

Latest News

Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire evacuations lifted Sunday
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada death toll from COVD-19 surpasses 2,000
Family loses home in Mountain View Fire
Family Loses Home in Mountain View Fire
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
Midtown holiday tree lighting
Midtown holiday tree lighting