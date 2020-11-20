Study finds Nevada ranks #2 in the country for lowest flu vaccination rates

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Coronavirus cases are rising across Washoe County and Nevada, but data from the county shows influenza like illness (ILI) are currently low this season.

The county said its unknown why cases are low compared to previous years, but it could be a result of handwashing, social distancing, flu vaccines, or it might be early reporting in the flu season.

This flu season the latest report shows there’s been three hospitalizations due to influenza, but the county said that could change quickly.

A study by AdvisorSmith found Nevada ranked second in the country for lowest flu vaccination rates. The study reveals for the 2019-2020 season the national average is 51.8% and Nevada is at 44.4%.

CEO and Co-Founder of AdvisorSmith, Adrian Mak said the study shows the importance of flu vaccinations and how it could prevent a twindemic.

“One of the things that doctors and medical professionals are concerned about, is the flu season coming up in the winter, and when you have the flu and another respiratory disease, peaking at the same time, it’s going to create a lot of stress in the medical system.”

Florida has a lower flu vaccination rate than Nevada. The study also finds vaccination rates have been increasing not only in Nevada, but across the country in the last three years.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.