Stolen firearms, methamphetamine found at Dayton home

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Multiple stolen firearms, methamphetamine, and other stolen property was found inside a Dayton home during an investigation into a commercial burglary.

The discovery was made on November 13, 2020 after a search warrant was executed in a joint operation with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office in Fallon and Dayton.

In addition to the stolen firearms, and 446 grams of methamphetamine, investigators also found a stolen utility terrain vehicle.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and no other information was released.

