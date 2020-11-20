Nevada judge won’t block certifying election, rejects revote

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Nevada judge rejected a bid to block statewide certification of the Nov. 3 election or order a do-over vote for a Republican congressional candidate who lost by nearly 5% to an incumbent Democrat.

The rulings Friday in separate cases did not affect other legal actions pending in Nevada, including a key election challenge headed for a Dec. 1 hearing involving attorneys for President Donald Trump’s campaign.

That case seeks to nullify the Nevada election or have the Republican president declared the winner despite tallies showing Joe Biden, the Democrat, carried the state by more than 33,000 votes.

