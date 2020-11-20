Free youth mental health first aid classes for adults

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Children’s Cabinet is offering free support to adults to benefit kids and teenagers struggling with mental illness.

“Our mission is to keep children safe and families together.”

Since COVID-19 begin, the CDC has reported an increase in anxiety, substance abuse, suicide, and other issues among kids between ages 12-18.

“1 in 5 of them will live with a mental health condition and of those, more than half will have major depression issues, but they will not receive any sort of mental health treatment,” Taylor Morgan, Project Coordinator for The Children’s Cabinet said.

The nonprofit is providing free Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) virtual classes for adults, thanks to the National Council for Behavioral Health and funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Morgan added, “Even as adults with everything that’s taking place in the world today, a lot of us as adults don’t know how to handle things. Imagine yourself in a situation where a young person is going through similar things and they don’t have that person to reach out to for help.”

The training is designed to teach parents, guardians, teachers, mentors, coaches, health and human services workers, and other citizens how to understand, connect with, and respond to children experiencing these challenges.

“If they have at least one caring adult in their life that is going to show that they care and willing to show that they’re able to help them, they’re in a much better position as far as recovery and resiliency,” Morgan said.

Over the next three years, The Children’s Cabinet will train, at no cost, 600 adults with important, life-saving skills. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (ADHD), and eating disorders.

Morgan added, “I’m mostly thankful that there are adults out there who are willing to invest that time.”

The virtual classes are filling up fast. The next available training is on Friday, February 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with two hours of prep work prior to the class.

To sign up, email tmorgan@childrenscabinet.org or call the Children’s Cabinet directly at 775-856-6200. To donate to the organization, click here.

