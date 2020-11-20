Advertisement

Carson City traffic safety operation also nets drug arrests

The Carson City Sheriff's Office provided this photo from a drug arrest during a Click-it or...
The Carson City Sheriff's Office provided this photo from a drug arrest during a Click-it or Ticket operation.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:22 PM PST|Updated: 23 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - During a traffic safety campaign to encourage drivers to buckle up, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Friday it also arrested two men on drug-related charges.

The Click-it or Ticket operation involves several local law enforcement agencies as well as the Nevada Highway Patrol. It continues through Saturday.

The Carson sheriff’s office said the driver of a vehicle was allegedly driving without using a seatbelt. After they pulled over the vehicle, they found drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash. The driver faces drug-related charges and the male passenger was also booked on drug-related offenses.

The sheriff’s office did not release their names or other identifying information. It described the cash seized as substantial.

