3rd failed Vegas-area GOP candidate asks court for re-vote

Dan Rodimer, Republican candidate in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, speaks with the media...
Dan Rodimer, Republican candidate in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, speaks with the media at an election night party, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. Rodimer is running against Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 8:06 PM PST
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A third Republican candidate who lost to an incumbent Las Vegas-area Democrat in the Nov. 3 election has filed a legal bid for a re-vote, claiming voter and ballot-counting irregularities.

Former professional wrestler Dan Rodimer’s request on Thursday for an immediate hearing and a court order was handled by the same attorney representing GOP candidate Jim Marchant after his congressional contest, and April Becker, in her state Senate bid.

Results certified Monday by the Clark County Commission show Rodimer lost by almost 3% to incumbent U.S. Rep. Susie Lee after 417,000 votes were tallied in their race.

