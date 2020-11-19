Advertisement

Washoe school superintendent to recommend full distance learning as COVID cases rise

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:26 PM PST
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County School District superintendent is recommending to the school board students shift to full distance learning in the coming weeks, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Washoe County.

The recommendation is expected to be presented at the next Washoe County School Board meeting on Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

According to the agenda item, the shift would start Monday, December 7, 2020 with a return to in-person and hybrid learning January 19, 2021.

The WCSD Board of Trustees is set to take action on the measure, calling it necessary without the “immediate influx of support in the form of additional contact tracing support and additional testing capacity.”

Also included in the agenda item is a recommendation to “modify the 2020-2021 School Year calendar using some or all of the currently scheduled spring break to offset days of instruction impacted by the shift to distance learning; and to postpone planned winter sports, and possibly all sports for the 2020-2021 School Year.”

