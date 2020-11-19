Washoe County jail going into lockdown for cleaning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -There will be no visitation at the Washoe County jail this weekend and inmate programs have been canceled as the jail goes into deep lockdown for an intense deep-cleaning, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The 353,000 square foot facility will have a professional three-step disinfection, protection, and certification process. The aerosol disinfectant, applied with a mister, kills 99.9% of bacteria, fungi and molds including COVID-19, the sheriff’s office said.

Normal operations resume on Monday.

