California imposes overnight curfew to stem coronavirus

California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:57 PM PST
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing an overnight curfew as the most populous state tries to head off a surge in coronavirus cases.

Newsom announced Thursday a limited stay-at-home order in 41 counties that account for nearly the entire state population of just under 40 million people.

Starting Saturday, all non-essential work, movement and gatherings must cease between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The move comes only days after the state imposed restrictions limiting business operations in those 41 counties, which have the most significant increases in virus cases.

The order will last one month, until Dec. 21, but could be extended.

