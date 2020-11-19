Advertisement

Police: Shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Elko a “tragic accident”

(MGN)
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:20 PM PST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elko Police say the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Elko was a tragic accident and no criminal charges will be filed.

Officers responded to a report of a child who was bleeding and unresponsive just before 5 p.m. on November 18, 2020 and found the 10-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medical responders arrived, but the boy died, the Elko Police Department said.

Officials reported that a 12-year-old boy had fired the gun.

According to the Elko Daily Free Press, the 10-year-old friend was visiting the home of the 12-year-old. The gun was locked up but the 12-year-old was able to access it. No identities were released.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Testing at UNR School Of Medicine Center for Biological Medicine
Unique form of COVID found in Northern Nevada
Guy Richard Lambert II
Suspect arrested in Reno murder
Stolen guns
Stolen firearms, methamphetamine found at Dayton home
Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Progress made on Mountain View Fire

Latest News

Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Mountain View Fire evacuations lifted Sunday
State of Nevada COVID-19 graphic
Nevada death toll from COVD-19 surpasses 2,000
Family loses home in Mountain View Fire
Family Loses Home in Mountain View Fire
A woman watches the fountains at the Bellagio hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday,...
Nevada facing double-bind of rising cases, limping economy
Midtown holiday tree lighting
Midtown holiday tree lighting