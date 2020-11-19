Police: Shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Elko a “tragic accident”
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:54 PM PST|Updated: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:20 PM PST
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Elko Police say the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy in Elko was a tragic accident and no criminal charges will be filed.
Officers responded to a report of a child who was bleeding and unresponsive just before 5 p.m. on November 18, 2020 and found the 10-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Medical responders arrived, but the boy died, the Elko Police Department said.
Officials reported that a 12-year-old boy had fired the gun.
According to the Elko Daily Free Press, the 10-year-old friend was visiting the home of the 12-year-old. The gun was locked up but the 12-year-old was able to access it. No identities were released.
