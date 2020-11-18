Wednesday AM Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter storm will continue to provide valley rain and higher elevation snow the rest of today. Travel impacts can be expected across the Sierra and over passes in northeast California. The period of heaviest rain will continue through the morning through mid-afternoon before it dwindles down. Gusty winds will continue today but not at strong as yesterday. Temperatures will fall closer to average today through the weekend, with drier conditions ahead.

8 Day Forecast starting Nov 18 (KOLO)

