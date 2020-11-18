Advertisement

Fire at Thunderbird Resort Club

Structure fire at Thunderbird Resort Club
Structure fire at Thunderbird Resort Club(MGN)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks Firefighters responded to a fire at the Thunderbird Resort Club on Nichols Boulevard early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:45 a.m. When Crews arrived they found fire and smoke coming from the single-story club house. The fire had already spread through the roof.

NV Energy was also on scene to secure utilities and Truckee Meadows Water Authority responded for a water leak.

The fire is contained and the cause is under investigation.

