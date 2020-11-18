Advertisement

Charlie Brown specials to air on TV, after all, in PBS deal

This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown...
This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" holiday special. Apple and PBS have teamed up for ad free broadcasts of the special and "A Charlie Brown Christmas."(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The “Great Pumpkin” never showed on broadcast television this year, but after a deal with PBS, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Christmas specials will return to the air.

Last month, Apple TV+ became the new home to the beloved Peanuts holiday specials. That sparked an outcry from viewers who were accustomed to annually tuning in on network TV. Apple offered each special to stream for free for a handful of days, but that didn’t stop online petitions from gathering hundreds of thousands of signatures.

This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas"...
This image released by Apple shows key art for the animated classic "A Charlie Brown Christmas" holiday special. Apple and PBS have teamed up for ad free broadcasts of the special and "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."(Apple)

On Wednesday, Apple bowed to the backlash, announcing it had teamed up with PBS for ad-free broadcasts of “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” (on Nov. 22) and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (on Dec. 13).

Both specials will also be available for free during three-day windows on Apple TV+ (Nov. 25-27 for “Thanksgiving” and Dec. 11-13 for “Christmas.”) For subscribers, the specials will be available beginning Nov. 18 and Dec. 4, respectively.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of the Pinehaven Fire burn area taken Wednesda morning.
Pinehaven Fire in Caughlin Ranch 5 percent contained
Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Evacuations still in effect while crews battle Mountain View Fire
Officials encouraging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
Nevada officials flag 13 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada County tightening restrictions due to COVID case surge
Plumas County wildfire
Evacuations lifted for Vinton and Chilcoot following Laura Fire

Latest News

Fire near Walker in Mono County, CA.
Evacuations still in effect while crews battle Mountain View Fire
A view of the Pinehaven Fire burn area taken Wednesda morning.
Pinehaven Fire in Caughlin Ranch 5 percent contained
11-18-20
Sparks' Turkey Trot Goes Virtual for 2020
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during an audit, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in...
Deadline near for hand tally of presidential race in Georgia
FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal...
Boeing Max cleared for takeoff, 2 years after deadly crashes