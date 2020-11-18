Campaign on campus brings awareness to COVID prevention

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “I socially distance in 2020 to return to a normal academic life,” says the UNR student as he appears on a special social media page dedicated to bring awareness to COVID prevention.

UNR Students have access to these messages called “Do it for 2021” in hopes they will change attitudes and beliefs about their role in creating a “hot spot” on the UNR Campus.

The message of the “Do It For 2021,” is wear a mask, socially distance, there is something beyond yourself. “We wanted to be able to, change up the messaging and get students engaged with safe COVID activities,” says Summer Origenes, a student who is with #WolfPackRelations, the group responsible for the messaging.

The campaign has been in effect for about two months now. It is the brainchild of a small group of students, two faculty members at the Reynolds School of Journalism, as well as the City of Reno and Gattuso Coalition.

Students approached the project like any other professional campaign, they sent out a questionnaire to find out why students weren’t heeding the warning.

The answers probably surprise no one.

“We got a lot of respondents saying, we just don’t care. We won’t get that sick. We want to experience college,” says Origenes.

To combat “me” with “we,” the marketing group had to dig deeper. Was there something that had personal meaning to students which can be taken by COVID?

“Features actual UNR students who wear white masks with messaging that is personal,” Origenes. “Why do they social distance? Who do they socially distance for,” she asks.

The campaign is too new to know its full impact on campus. But there are plans to continue “Do It for 2021” into 2021.

With the Thanksgiving Holiday just around the corner #WolfPackRelations, hopes their message follows the students, where that message could literally hit home.

