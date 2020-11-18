Buy coffee to help men’s health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You can get a hot mocha and help a good cause at the same time.

This event called “Mochas for Men” is Friday, November 20 from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

For every mocha you buy at select locations in Reno, one dollar will be donated to the Community Health Alliance to provide screenings and follow-up care to men in northern Nevada.

“We just don’t want people putting off any of their health screenings and especially if you think that something is happening as a man with your body we want them to come forward,” said Community Health Alliance Foundation Executive Director, Emelie Williams.

To take part you can buy a mocha from one of the Human Bean drive-through locations at 3915 S. McCarran Blvd., 8050 S. Virginia St., or 3380 Kietzke Lane.

