Washoe County vote certified

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “An historic turnout at 83% I could not be more pleased,” said Washoe County Registrar of Voters Deanna Spikula as she announced the final vote results to Washoe County Commissioners at a special meeting scheduled Monday November 16, 2020

Spikula presented her staff’s work during the General Election here in Washoe County. While there were plenty of statistics combined with many thank yous... the call came down to this.

“Ms. Spikula has the registrar had the opportunity to review the election results?” asked a Deputy District Attorney. “Yes,” said Spikula. The Deputy DA continued. “And were there any errors noted when reviewing those results?” Spikula answered, “No.” “Where there any clerical errors that were discovered after the canvass of the results?” he continued. Spikula answered again, “No.” “Is there a need to make changes to any vote?” he asked. “No,” answered Spikula. “All right thank you very much,” said the Deputy DA.

With a final vote of four to one---commissioner Jeanne Herman voted no on the certification with no comment, Washoe County Commissioner voted to certify the results in their special meeting on this day.

Here in Nevada and the rest of the country, time lines are important as next month the Electoral College meets.

“But every registrar and very secretary of state operates under very defined law, and very specific deadlines for the certification of the vote,” says Professor Fred Lokken with the political science department at Truckee Meadows Community College." Now for us it was this week. For California it is not until early December. So, it varies by every state. But every state has a deadline, and they have to keep counting because they have to meet that deadline," says Professor Lokken.

From today the results will be verified by the Nevada Secretary of State Office. The results then go to Nevada’s Supreme Court.

“That is something that is a little more unique to Nevada then most states,” says Lokken. “But just at some point in Nevada’s history, I assume there was some concern for a vote, and so the courts got involved. And they have stayed involved ever since,” says Lokken.

Members from each party were selected to cast their one of six votes for the electoral college in Nevada depending upon which presidential candidate won the most votes in the state. In 2020 those electors will all be Democrats who will vote for Joe Biden.

On December 14, 2020 the Electoral College meets nationwide.

In Nevada it will be Carson City where 6 electors will cast their vote for the next President of the United States.

