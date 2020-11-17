Washoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing Reno teen.

Victoria Pawelska was last seen Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Ventana Parkway, Arrowcreek Parkway, and Thomas Creek Road.

Pawelska’s family fears for her safety after statements she made in a verbal argument. According to investigators, Pawelska was last seen wearing a maroon pullover hoodie with white lettering, black leggings, and Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Pawelska’s whereabouts is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO.

Victoria Pawkelska (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Victoria Pawkelska (Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.