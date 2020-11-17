Advertisement

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

14 year-old teen Victoria Pawelska was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Arrowcreek area.
14 year-old teen Victoria Pawelska was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Arrowcreek area.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:13 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing Reno teen.

Victoria Pawelska was last seen Monday, November 16, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. in the area of Ventana Parkway, Arrowcreek Parkway, and Thomas Creek Road.

Pawelska’s family fears for her safety after statements she made in a verbal argument. According to investigators, Pawelska was last seen wearing a maroon pullover hoodie with white lettering, black leggings, and Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information on Pawelska’s whereabouts is asked to call Washoe County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch at (775) 785-WCSO.

Victoria Pawkelska
Victoria Pawkelska(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
Victoria Pawkelska
Victoria Pawkelska(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine
West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms
Reno police are trying to locate this sedan following the crash.
$1,500 reward being offered for information in deadly Halloween night hit & run
Reno Police investigate the scene on Sky Valley Dr. after shots were fired on Sunday evening.
Man arrested after firing multiple shots at Sky Valley Dr. apartment complex
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results

Latest News

Midtown shops prepare for holiday shopping
Local shops prepare for Black Friday
Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Jose Figueroa, 21, is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting a man in Lovelock.
Man arrested in fatal shooting in Lovelock