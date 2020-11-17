Advertisement

Volunteers needed to make pillowcases for local hospital patients

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:13 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -A national organization with a local chapter in Northern Nevada needs your help.

Ryan’s Case for Smiles needs volunteers to make pillowcases for hospital patients.

Debbie Barham is the coordinator for the Northern Nevada chapter.

Pillowcases for Ryan's Case for Smiles, Northern NV chapter
Pillowcases for Ryan's Case for Smiles, Northern NV chapter(KOLO)

“There’s nothing better than getting a phone call from a parent because my phone numbers in there and tell me thank you so much for bringing that pillowcase,” said Barham. “My son or daughter was in the hospital and it just made them so happy to pick a pillowcase that was theirs.”

It’s all to bring comfort for children and adults who have to stay at the hospital a little bit longer...

“About 7 years ago, I saw an article in a magazine and it talked about Ryan’s Case for Smiles, back then it was called ConKerr Cancer and it was about a mom who’s son Ryan had cancer and she had started making pillow cases for him because he was in the hospital so much,” explained Barham. "The article talked about opening chapters all over the world so I called on it and so did two other ladies: Mary Herrall and LaVone Johnson.

What started as 3 people quickly grew to others pitching in across the state, making 300 pillowcases a month to deliver to our local hospitals.

“I’ll wash them because we wash them in special soap,” added Barham. "Then I send them to my ironers and then they put them in the baggies and put our card in there and go into the boxes where they’re ready to be delivered.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to know how to sew to lend a helping hand.

"We’ve had people help us who aren’t sewers, people can cut out or iron them or wash them<' said Barham. “It’s a little bit harder right now with COVID, the hospitals are very cautious and so the pillowcases have to be in their case for two weeks before I can deliver it to them.”

A pillow case stitched with love and sealed with care goes a long way in making someone feel a little bit better.

“It’s just something to make them smile and hopefully if they’re a little bit happier, they’ll get healtheir quicker,” said Barham. “It’s what we do.”

If you’d like to help, you can contact Debbie at 775-315-4635.

For more on Ryan’s Case for Smiles, click here.

