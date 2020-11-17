Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A strong storm system will move into the region on Tuesday and persist through early Thursday. Damaging valley wind is possible Tuesday, followed by Sierra snow and valley rain showers Wednesday. Expect winter driving conditions above 6,000′ starting on Tuesday night. Quieter, chilly weather will arrive on Thursday and last into Saturday. Another system is possible early next week. -Jeff