Thanksgiving travel concerns amid COVID-19 surges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With Thanksgiving next week, many are concerned about the Coronavirus spreading as cases continue to rise in the Biggest Little City in the World and across the nation.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO) officials say it’s hard to know exactly what holiday travel will look like this year because of the pandemic. The day before Thanksgiving is typically one of the busiest travel times of the year nationwide.

“In Reno, that’s not usually the case; it’s usually one of the days during burning man,” Brian Kulpin, Chief Marketing & Public Affairs Officer with RNO said.

However, the current surge of COVID-19 has some travelers feeling skeptical.

Ana Davis, a traveler from San Antonio, Texas added, “I have mixed feelings but we just did our best to take as many precautions as we could.”

Kulpin says RNO is still expecting to be busy next week and staff is taking every COVID-19 procedure seriously.

“We have plexiglass up, masks required, and social distancing," Kulpin said, "The ultra static cleaning that we do, the turnaround of the aircraft now being cleaned more in-depth, the deep cleaning at night, it’s just incredible what we do to make people feel safe.”

Whether you’re a native Nevadan or a visitor, RNO officials say following local safety measures is necessary to limit spread.

“We’re going to keep you as safe as we possibly can when you travel.”

“Overall it was pretty positive," Davis said, "The airlines have been very proactive with hand sanitizing wipes and all that stuff.”

Although this holiday season will look and feel different, protecting you and your family is the most important thing you can do.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), most foods can be carried through a checkpoint, but there are some items that will need to be transported in checked baggage.

Thanksgiving foods that can be carried through a TSA checkpoint:

Baked goods. Homemade or store-bought pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, and other sweet treats

Meats. Turkey, chicken, ham, steak. Frozen, cooked, or uncooked

Stuffing. Cooked, uncooked, in a box or in a bag

Casseroles. Traditional green beans and onion straws or something more exotic

Mac 'n Cheese. Cooked in a pan or traveling with the ingredients to cook it at your destination,

Fresh vegetables. Potatoes, yams, broccoli, green beans, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, beets, radishes, carrots, squash, greens

Fresh fruit. Apples, pears, pineapple, lemons, limes, cranberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, kiwi

Candy

Spices

Thanksgiving foods that should be carefully packed with your checked baggage:

Cranberry sauce. Homemade or canned are spreadable, so check them

Gravy. Homemade or in a jar/can

Wine, champagne, sparkling apple cider

Canned fruit or vegetables. It’s got liquid in the can, so check them

Preserves, jams, and jellies. They are spreadable, so best to check them

Maple syrup

For more information about traveling with Thanksgiving dinner items, click here.

