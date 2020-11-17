Advertisement

Sparks house fire under investigation

Holman Way fire in Sparks
Holman Way fire in Sparks(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:24 AM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that badly damaged a duplex on Holman Way just west of Pyramid Way.

The fire was first reported at about 8:30 A.M. The fire damaged only one of the units in the duplex.

Five people were home at the time. Four are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, they had the flames knocked down within about five minutes.

