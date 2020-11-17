Sparks house fire under investigation

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Fire Department is investigating a fire that badly damaged a duplex on Holman Way just west of Pyramid Way.

The fire was first reported at about 8:30 A.M. The fire damaged only one of the units in the duplex.

Five people were home at the time. Four are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, they had the flames knocked down within about five minutes.

