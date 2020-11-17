Nevada officials flag 13 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - According to the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force cases continue to climb in Nevada and with Thanksgiving next week officials said people should continue to stay home.

As of Monday 13 counties have been flagged for having elevated transmission, Washoe County has been on that list for 8 consecutive weeks.

Nevada COVID-19 Response Director, Caleb Cage said for the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 1.4% or 1,588 new cases per day. COVID-19 hospitalizations also continues to climb. COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb with 1,157 people hospitalized with the virus, nearing the high of 1,165 recorded on July 31, 2020.

The COVID-19 task force understands celebrating Thanksgiving is challenging this year, but Cage is reminding Nevadans to not let their guard down.

“If I could personally request people to stay home and to stay indoors with their immediate family on Thanksgiving.” He added, “And to help us reduce the spread of this virus, reduce the incredible impact it’s having on our hospital and health care system, and to reduce the incredible impact it’s having on our economy.”

Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services, Julia Peek said, “So encouraging people to take this opportunity to connect with their non-household family in a non-traditional way, we have done it.” Peed continued. “We know that there will be a vaccine soon, we don’t want to see a virus spread even further, especially to those who are most vulnerable.”

According to the CDC celebrating virtually and with people in your own household poses the least risk for spreading the virus.

Cage said Governor Sisolak’s office is expected to make an announcement regarding Thanksgiving soon.

The County Criteria Tracker is released every Monday and can be found on the NV Health Response dashboard. The following 13 counties have been flagged for elevated transmission for COVID-19:

o Washoe County for eight consecutive weeks

o Lyon for six consecutive weeks o Clark, Elko and Lincoln for five weeks

o Carson City and Nye for four weeks

o Douglas County for three weeks.

o Churchill and Eureka counties for two weeks

o Esmeralda and Lander counties have been newly added, and Humboldt County is flagged again after dropping off last week.

o All the flagged counties met the criteria of a high case rate per 100,000.

o All counties with the exception of Esmerelda had a high test positivity rate.

o Esmerelda and Lincoln had a low average number of tests per day per 100,000.

The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force will hear action plans at the next meeting this Thursday from the following counties: Carson City, Clark, Elko, Douglas, Humboldt, Lincoln, Lyon, Nye and Washoe.

