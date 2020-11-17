Advertisement

Nevada County tightening restrictions due to COVID case surge

California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TRUCKEE, Cal. (KOLO) - Nevada County is one of 40 California counties that are moving back into the most restrictive tier of the state’s reopening matrix; the Purple ‘WIDESPREAD’ Tier. According to a statement released by the Truckee Police Department, cases in the area have doubled in the last ten days, which is the fastest increase since the beginning of the pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that, based on the concerning data, California will hit the “emergency brake” on economic activity. This means that counties that have spiking virus metrics move backward in the state’s four-tier reopening matrix after one week, not the previous two-week requirement. Counties can also move back multiple tiers if needed, and counties that move backward must require industry restrictions immediately, not after three days.

The Truckee Police Department also laid out specific industry restrictions that will be in place in Nevada County, including:

  • Restaurants & Wineries: Outdoor only, with modifications.
  • Bars and Breweries: Closed unless serving food, then outdoor only, with modifications.
  • Retail: Open with modifications with a 25% capacity limit.
  • Gyms and Fitness Centers: Closed to all indoor activities. Outdoor only, with modifications.
  • Places of Worship: Outdoor only, with modifications.

For the latest information from Nevada County Public Health, click here.

