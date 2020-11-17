Need doubles for 2020 Salvation Army turkey drive

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The need for turkey donations has doubled this year in Carson City and Douglas County.

Salvation Army Capt. Mark Stearns says he needs 1,000 frozen birds to meet the demand this year and that some of the people who gave last year are requesting help this year.

“It’s going to be a huge thing. We’ve been doing this for 23 years and we wind up collecting a lot of turkeys for a lot of families,” said Capt. Mark Stearns of the Salvation Army serving Carson City and Douglas County.

You can give by going to Max Casino at 900 South Carson Street in Carson City Friday, Nov. 20 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Salvation Army of Carson City and Douglas County is accepting frozen turkeys, non-perishable items, and money.

