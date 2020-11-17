Mandatory evacuation notice issued for Vinton and Chilcoot due to wildfire

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued a mandatory evacuation notice for the communities of Vinton and Chilcoot due to a wildfire.

In an emergency alert, the sheriff’s office said: “You should leave the area immediately. If you remain, emergency personnel may not be able to help you.”

The fire can be seen on the Constantia camera through Alert Wildfire network.

