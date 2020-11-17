Local writer travels to Nevada’s ghost towns and publishes book about them

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From top to bottom, the state of Nevada is full of ghost towns.

“There are more ghost towns in Nevada than actual towns in Nevada,” explained Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

Thanks to a number of expeditions across Nevada, Nevada Magazine associate editor Eric Cachinero has now seen almost all of them.

“One trip turned into two trips. Two turned into six, six turned into twelve, and there were probably more after that too,” he explained.

Needless to say the ghost towns are not all alike. Some date back to the 1800′s, others only to the 1940′s. And not all of the ghost towns are without people. The ones that have them are called living ghost towns.

“Tybo is one,” Cachinero said when asked about living ghost towns. “Manhattan is another. There you will find an old bank vault still there you can go and check out.”

And when asked about which town stood out the most for him, he picked one in Lincoln County.

“If I had to pick one I would pick Delamar,” he said. “Though it’s more of a ghost city than a ghost town.”

The 224-page coffee table book Is titled odyssey of a ghost town explorer. Click here to find out more about it.

