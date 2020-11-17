Local shops prepare for Black Friday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The shelves are stocked and doors are open to many midtown businesses preparing for the holiday shopping season.

“Really support local because we are struggling a little bit more than what you guys think,” said Amber Aramini, owner of Sierra Belle Boutique.

She took over as the new owner of the store back in July.

“We have a lot of inventory, we have some back in stock already,” said Aramini.

She’s hoping the week of Black Friday will entice customers to check out their new fall and winter selections.

“Being a new owner I have no idea what to expect,” Aramini explained. “I have been preparing a lot of new inventory and now we’re preparing our special deals and letting the community know and hopefully people will still support us.”

A few blocks down, Monique Baron, the owner of Melting Pot World Emporium said she’s revamped her shop to appeal to everyone, after many events like burning man we’re cancelled and shopping was put on hold.

“We’re kind of busy actually,” Baron said. “People are coming in and there’s a lot of new people coming down to Midtown and our regulars coming in to just shop.”

Baron said her shop has continued to remain covid compliant and hopes to draw in shoppers despite having to compete with bigger retailers.

“Maybe Black Friday is more reserved for the bigger stores that offer big appliance discounts and things like that,” said Baron. “Maybe with our deals, it’ll bring people in. I think people recognized small business Saturday as more of our speed as far but you never know.”

With Black Friday around the corner, local business owners say they’re excited to see growing foot traffic in the heart of Midtown during an unusual holiday season.

"I feel like people are really starting to understand how important small businesses are in all communities and they appreciate us,” added Baron. “We appreciate all our customers and the diversity of everyone that comes in. It’s important to support because that’s what keeps communities viable.”

Both store owners say they’ll implement safety measures to keep customers safe and reduce big crowds during Black Friday.

“It means a lot to us honestly it means so much just having people come in,” said Aramini. “Even if you don’t buy anything because we just do so much work.”

