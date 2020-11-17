Fernley standoff ends with arrest

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect after a brief standoff in Fernley.

At 6 A.M. Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Pro Court.

The suspect, Donald Heacock, got in to a brief standoff with deputies. After a short while, an unidentified woman and her children walked out of the home. Heacock then surrendered.

Heacock is being held in Lyon County Jail on charges of ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon failure to register, and felony eluding.

