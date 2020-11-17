Advertisement

Fernley standoff ends with arrest

Donald Heacock
Donald Heacock(Lyon Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:33 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect after a brief standoff in Fernley.

At 6 A.M. Tuesday morning, November 17, 2020, Sheriff’s Deputies served a search warrant at a home on Pro Court.

The suspect, Donald Heacock, got in to a brief standoff with deputies. After a short while, an unidentified woman and her children walked out of the home. Heacock then surrendered.

Heacock is being held in Lyon County Jail on charges of ex-felon in possession of firearms, ex-felon failure to register, and felony eluding.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 year-old teen Victoria Pawelska was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Arrowcreek area.
Missing Reno teen found
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Nevada County tightening restrictions due to COVID case surge
West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine
West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine
Sportclips assistant manager Ashley Detten says they will continue to operate until being told...
Businesses brace for potential shutdown

Latest News

Holman Way fire in Sparks
Sparks house fire under investigation
Officials encouraging people to stay home ahead of Thanksgiving.
Nevada officials flag 13 counties as having elevated transmission for COVID-19
A crash blocked traffic on S. McCarran Boulevard near Mira Loma Drive on Tuesday, November 17,...
Two injured in crash on S. McCarran Boulevard
Thanksgiving travel
Thanksgiving travel concerns as COVID-19 cases surge