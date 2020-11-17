Structures threatened as brush fire burns near Caughlin Ranch

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is helping evacuate residents as a fire burns near Caughlin Ranch.

The Pineview Fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the area of Pinehaven Road and Sierra Pine Drive.

The Reno Fire Departments said structures are threatened and warned residents to prepare for evacuations.

According to NDOT, both directions of McCarran Boulevard are shut down near Caughlin Parkway because of the fire.

Brush Fire started near Pinehaven above Caughlin Ranch, structures threatened. Avoid area and prepare for evacuations. pic.twitter.com/ZqyI8us8MZ — Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) November 17, 2020

