Structures threatened as brush fire burns near Caughlin Ranch

Crews respond to a brush fire near the Caughlin Ranch area.
Crews respond to a brush fire near the Caughlin Ranch area.(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 1:22 PM PST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is helping evacuate residents as a fire burns near Caughlin Ranch.

The Pineview Fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the area of Pinehaven Road and Sierra Pine Drive.

The Reno Fire Departments said structures are threatened and warned residents to prepare for evacuations.

According to NDOT, both directions of McCarran Boulevard are shut down near Caughlin Parkway because of the fire.

Stay with KOLO 8 News Now on this developing story.

