Crash blocks traffic on S. McCarran Blvd.

A crash blocked traffic on S. McCarran Boulevard near Mira Loma Drive on Tuesday, November 17,...
A crash blocked traffic on S. McCarran Boulevard near Mira Loma Drive on Tuesday, November 17, 2020(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:41 AM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A driver is facing hit and run charges after a Tuesday morning crash on S. McCarran Boulevard in Reno. It happened just before 6:00 a.m. just south of Mira Loma Drive, blocking southbound lanes. Two vehicles were involved. Officers say a northbound vehicle hit a southbound vehicle head-on.

Reno Police say the driver who caused the crash ran from the scene but was found a short distance away. Police are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Their names have not been released.

