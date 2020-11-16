West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -California residents receiving a travel advisory just one day after the Golden State surpassed one million cases of COVID-19.

Tourists that have visited Reno are concerned about what will happen when they get back home.

The advisory was given on Friday by the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington. They have urged people who are arriving in their states to quarantine for 14 days and residents are being asked to avoid all non-essential trips that are out of state.

Vincent Leal lives in California, but he was visiting Reno for the weekend, he said getting people to comply will be difficult but it is necessary.

“If everybody is doing their part then it is helpful and if that is what needs to be done then I am all for it,” Leal said.

The Pacific Northwest states officials said essential travel includes traveling for work, immediate medical care, and other critical services.

Rocky and Joan Partridge had just recently gotten back from visiting their son in California, they said the decision should be up to each individual, not the state.

“We have relatives, we would love for them to be able to visit us, that would be horrible if they couldn’t,” said Joan Partridge.

The voluntary travel warning is also a result of having record-breaking cases in these states. With holidays right around the corner, state officials are taking all precautions. Rocky and Joan said they may not be able to visit their son for a while.

“Doesn’t seem logical, or workable, or even constitutional,” said Rocky Partridge.

Traveling in the middle of a global health crisis is becoming more difficult, but we all must do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus.

