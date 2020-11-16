Advertisement

Rock Park parking lot to close for maintenance

City of Sparks
City of Sparks(KOLO)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The parking lot at Rock Park in Sparks will close Wednesday, November 18 for maintenance.

The City of Sparks said the closure is needed so that maintenance crews can address vehicle discharges and contamination around the parking lot.

The City will also clean and sweep the lot and spray and remove weeds. Additionally, crews will evaluate the asphalt condition and, depending on weather and time, address cracks, potholes and signage needs.

The closure will be in effect until November 25. Rock Park will remain open, but no vehicles will be allowed in the parking lot.

The City said residents of Rivers Edge RV Park will be unaffected.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine
West Coast states issue COVID-19 travel advisory urging 14-day quarantine
Reno police are trying to locate this sedan following the crash.
$1,500 reward being offered for information in deadly Halloween night hit & run
Reno Police investigate the scene on Sky Valley Dr. after shots were fired on Sunday evening.
Man arrested after firing multiple shots at Sky Valley Dr. apartment complex
Bridge over US 395 north of Reno at Parr Blvd. and Dandini
New bridge, new hazard: NDOT addresses unintentioned hazard
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms

Latest News

Election results for the 2020 General Election
Nevada General Election results
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms
The IRS said 2020 was an usual year for many people and checking your information now before...
IRS reminding taxpayers to review withholding and payments before filing next year
The Peppermill refunds all bets for cancelled games; parlays still intact
Peppermill staying on its toes amid college football cancellations