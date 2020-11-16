Rock Park parking lot to close for maintenance

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The parking lot at Rock Park in Sparks will close Wednesday, November 18 for maintenance.

The City of Sparks said the closure is needed so that maintenance crews can address vehicle discharges and contamination around the parking lot.

The City will also clean and sweep the lot and spray and remove weeds. Additionally, crews will evaluate the asphalt condition and, depending on weather and time, address cracks, potholes and signage needs.

The closure will be in effect until November 25. Rock Park will remain open, but no vehicles will be allowed in the parking lot.

The City said residents of Rivers Edge RV Park will be unaffected.

