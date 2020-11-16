Reno Police looking for suspect in fatal shooting on Park St.

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is looking for the suspect or suspects in a fatal shooting on Park Street.

It was reported around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at an apartment complex in the 61 block of Park Street.

When officers arrived, they found a female inside one of the units. She was taken to Renown Medical but died a short time later.

The Reno Police Department said detectives do not believe this was a random act. They are asking any witnesses to come forward with information regarding the shooting.

The female’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Secret Witness is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect/suspects. If you known anything, call the Reno Police Department at (775) 334-2115, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword – SW

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.