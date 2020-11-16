Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 5:23 PM PST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter storm hits this week, bringing another round of strong winds, mountain snow, and valley rain Tuesday into Wednesday. The strongest winds will be along US-395 south of Susanville through Mono County, I-580 between Reno and Carson City. Expect impacts to high-profile vehicles. There is some potential for damage to trees, fences, and power lines as well. Mountain snow is expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with heavy, wet snow accumulations for the Sierra passes especially around Lake Tahoe. If you have travel plans over the Sierra, be prepared for winter driving conditions and plan ahead.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 16
8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 16(KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridge over US 395 north of Reno at Parr Blvd. and Dandini
New bridge, new hazard: NDOT addresses unintentioned hazard
Gov. Steve Sisolak announced details of a new grant program aimed at helping small businesses...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak receives postive COVID-19 test
Dallas Seiwert learned from his dad growing up, and has tried to learn his tricks to beat him...
The Griswold Challenge
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: Record 529 new cases, 3 deaths
Renown Medical Center reopened its parking garage to be used for an alternate care site
Renown Regional Medical Center reopens parking garage to be used for alternate care site

Latest News

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 14
Sunday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Friday AM Weather
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather