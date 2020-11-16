Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter storm hits this week, bringing another round of strong winds, mountain snow, and valley rain Tuesday into Wednesday. The strongest winds will be along US-395 south of Susanville through Mono County, I-580 between Reno and Carson City. Expect impacts to high-profile vehicles. There is some potential for damage to trees, fences, and power lines as well. Mountain snow is expected Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, with heavy, wet snow accumulations for the Sierra passes especially around Lake Tahoe. If you have travel plans over the Sierra, be prepared for winter driving conditions and plan ahead.

8 Day Forecast Starting Nov 16 (KOLO)

