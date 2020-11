RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man is under arrest after police say he fired shots through the door of a west Reno apartment.

According to RPD, it happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening at the Southridge Apartments on Sky Valley Drive.

No one was injured in the shooting and the shooter was taken into custody.

20 year old Austin Huff has been booked into the Washoe County jail following the incident. (staff)

