It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale
Bacon makes everything better
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:31 PM PST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.
The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”
“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.
“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”
The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.
Anyone surprised?
