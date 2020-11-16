IRS reminding taxpayers to review withholding and payments before filing next year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tax season is five months away and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reminding taxpayers to review their tax withholding and payments to avoid a surprise when filing next year.

Officials said an adjustment or two made now may boost take home pay or allow taxpayers to pay more in the last quarter of 2020.

Raphael Tulino with the IRS said, “It’s not a bad idea to adjusting your tax withholding now while we have about 7 to 8 weeks in the year to bring the taxes you pay closer to what you owe come tax time, so you can avoid a surprise.”

The IRS said 2020 was an unusual year for many people and checking your information now before filing is a good idea.

Tulio said, “So on one end of the spectrum, you have a surprise that you may see for refunds, either bigger or smaller, depending on how you were adversely affected by the pandemic.”

He continued, “Normally people do get a refund to begin with its about 7 out of 10 and the average refund this year is about $2,500 dollars.”

“On the other hand you may see you owe this year maybe because of unemployment and you didn’t have taxes withheld from that because on the federal level that is normally taxable,” said Tulino.

Some things to consider that will affect taxes owed in 2020 include:

The IRS launched a Tax Withholding Estimator tool to make it easier for everyone to have the right amount of tax withheld during the year.

For more information you can click here.

