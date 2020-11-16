Advertisement

Businesses brace for potential shutdown

Sportclips assistant manager Ashley Detten says they will continue to operate until being told...
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 3:51 PM PST
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Perhaps at a place like Sport Clips, it appropriate to use a common sports cliché.

“We are just taking it one day at a time,” said Sportclips assistant manager Ashley Detten.

For all haircut businesses, that is currently the attitude, as they wait to find out if the skyrocketing number of COVID-19 cases will force Governor Steve Sisolak to call for a second shutdown to non-essential businesses in Nevada.

“Honestly none of us know what to expect,”  Detten added. “This weekend we were actually really busy, and a lot of people said they were coming in to get their haircuts just in case we shut down.”

That hasn’t been the case everywhere though. Eye Candy Salons tells us business is down this past week, with fewer people wanting to leave home.

Still, it’s clear a number of people are preparing for a shutdown despite the fact one has yet to be called for.

Over at the Reno Costco, the store was still stocked up on Monday afternoon, but like we saw back in March, toilet paper was already sold out.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

